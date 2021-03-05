Eagle Scout builds box for American flags

Franklin County High School senior Hayden Firebaugh recently completed a service project to earn his rank of Eagle Scout.

Firebaugh, 18, is a member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 456 of Rocky Mount. He recently built and painted a box for anyone who wants to ensure that their American flags are given a proper retirement ceremony.

Every few weeks, the troop will collect flags from the box, according to Firebaugh’s father, Tom. “They will do an official flag retirement ceremony, which is done in a respectful way.”

The box, which is about the size of a United States Postal Service blue mailbox, has been installed at American Legion Post 6 at 136 Tanyard Road in Rocky Mount. Firebaugh will be at American Legion Post 6 on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. to accept retired flags.