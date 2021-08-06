EastLake’s GriefShare program helps heal loss

Grief affects a person’s emotions, physical health and spiritual life. Usual activities may be difficult. A person may ask “Is this normal?” and “How can I cope without my loved one?” One’s individual journey of grief cannot be predicted or controlled. Very often you don’t know where to turn for help.

For those who are grieving the death of a husband or wife, a two-hour Loss of a Spouse seminar is going to be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 14. The seminar features a video with practical, encouraging advice from counselors, pastors and widowed men and women, followed by a small-group discussion time. Topics covered include: Do you dread the lonely days and nights? Wonder what to do with your spouse’s belongings? Feel like your brain is in a fog? Unsure of how you’ll go on? Everyone who attends will receive a free booklet with over 30 short readings on how to live with grief and eventually rebuild your life