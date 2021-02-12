Eighth graders set to return to class Feb. 15

Franklin County Public Schools eighth graders will return to in-person learning four days a week starting Monday, Feb. 15.
Eighth graders will attend in-person classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, according to an email from Superintendent Bernice Cobbs. Wednesdays will continue to be virtual learning days.
Students in ninth through 12th grades will return for in-person learning on the same hybrid schedule as last semester, Cobbs wrote. Students designated for in-person learning on A days will attend class on Mondays and Tuesdays. Students designated for in-person learning on B days will attend class on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays also will be all-virtual. This schedule will continue through March 26, Cobbs added.
Students will be required to wear masks on buses and in school.
In addition, breakfast and lunch from the school cafeterias are free for all students, Cobbs wrote.
Cobbs added that bus information was mailed to students’ homes from the schools’ transportation department and encouraged parents to contact that department with any questions.
“We encourage parents to drive students to and from school to keep the buses from being overcrowded,” Cobbs wrote. “Masks and air flow are our only mitigating strategies to prevent COVID19. We cannot promise social distancing on the bus.”
Parents who are driving their children to school are reminded to follow the signs and also to allow themselves extra time for dropping off and picking up their children.
“We look forward to the academic, social and emotional growth of all our students, virtual and in-person, during the second semester,” Cobbs wrote.