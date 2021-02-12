Eighth graders set to return to class Feb. 15

Franklin County Public Schools eighth graders will return to in-person learning four days a week starting Monday, Feb. 15.

Eighth graders will attend in-person classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, according to an email from Superintendent Bernice Cobbs. Wednesdays will continue to be virtual learning days.

Students in ninth through 12th grades will return for in-person learning on the same hybrid schedule as last semester, Cobbs wrote. Students designated for in-person learning on A days will attend class on Mondays and Tuesdays. Students designated for in-person learning on B days will attend class on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays also will be all-virtual. This schedule will continue through March 26, Cobbs added.

Students will be required to wear masks on buses and in school.

In addition, breakfast and lunch from the school cafeterias are free for all students, Cobbs wrote.

Cobbs added that bus information was mailed to students’ homes from the schools’ transportation department and encouraged parents to contact that department with any questions.