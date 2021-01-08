Embrace exercise as a lifestyle in the New Year

Now that the holidays have passed, we enter one of my favorites, the “OMG I need to lose weight” season.

That’s right. The cakes, candies, eggnog and homemade breads have finished doing their annual damage to our bodies, and now it’s time for that yearly crusade of restoring the waistline back to its proper size. The question often raised at this point is how? What is the best way for me to get back in shape? And so the argument begins.

Personally, I have never been a fan of dieting. I enjoy eating way too much for that nonsense. My thought has always been, if I can put on the extra pounds all by myself without any help, I should be responsible enough to take it off also. So that leaves us with ... yes, that dirty word, exercise.

Indeed, there are a variety of outdoor aerobic activities that will help trim down that waistline. According to statistics from the NPD Group, the trendiest of those choices happens to be biking and paddling activities. Sales for both of these sports increased by 60% just this past year.

However, we are moving into the cold dead of winter, and only the most hardcore of outdoor enthusiasts will be found cycling or yakking, which leaves us with the choices I call the “trinity of outdoor exercise.”