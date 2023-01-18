Emory & Henry cites Franklin County students

EMORY—These students from Franklin County have been named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Emory & Henry College.

To be named, a student must be full time and receive a 3.6 grade-point-average (GPA) or better for the semester.

Selected are Colin Aliff of Hardy, Jackson Amos of Rocky Mount, Joshua Britts of Boones Mill, Grace Cook of Henry, Neil Frederickson of Ferrum, Emily Greene of Rocky Mount, Emmett Donavan of Boones Mill and Nicholas Werger of Rocky Mount.

Bridgewater honors Franklin County students

BRIDGEWATER—These students from Franklin County have been named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Bridgewater College.

To be named, a student must have attained a 3.4 grade-point-average (GPA) or better for the semester.

Selected are Nate Allen of Copper Hill, a business administration and economics double major; Owen Angell, a music major; Ewan Benjamin of Boones Mill; a history and political science double major; Ashley Martin of Wirtz, a psychology major; Hannah McPherson of Callaway, an applied physics major; Julia Mohler of Boones Mill, a biology major; Emma Rinker of Penhook, a health and exercise science major; Hunter Sloan of Ferrum, a psychology major; and Brock Zorn of Rocky Mount, a biochemistry major.

Franklin County students are part of Bridgewater’s Class of 2026

BRIDGEWATER—Three Franklin County students are a part of Bridgewater College’s Class of 2026.

Brock Zorn, a graduate of Christian Heritage Academy, is a biochemistry major from Rocky Mount.

Emma Rinker, a graduate of Franklin County High School, is a health and exercise science major from Penhook.

Matthew Craighead, a graduate of Christian Heritage Academy, is a health and physical education major from Callaway.

P&HCC recognizes Franklin County students

MARTINSVILLE—Patrick and Henry Community College (P&HCC) has recognized Franklin County students who either made the Dean’s List or the Honors List for the fall 2022 semester.

Students on the Dean’s List earned a grade-point-average (GPA) between 3.2 and 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Students on the Honors List have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better, have completed 30 or more credits and took 12 or more credits credits during the semester.

Students from Franklin County who made the Dean’s List are Ryan Hoynoski and Jennifer Weaver of Boones Mill, Daniel Rojas of Ferrum, Donald Whitlow of Hardy, Selena Sanchez of Penhook, Stevyn Boyd and Timothy Farley of Rocky Mount and Brad Eubank and Megan Mata-Quintero of Wirtz.

Students from Franklin County who made the Honors List are Haley Draper from Boones Mill and Samantha Morrison of Rocky Mount.

Karnes is initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa

LEXINGTON—Chelsie Karnes of Rocky Mount has been initiated into Old Dominion University’s (ODU) Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK), the National Leadership Honor Society.

Students initiated must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars and embrace the ODK ideals.

Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society was founded in Lexington on Dec. 3, 1914.

A group of 15 students and faculty members established the society to recognize and encourage leadership at the collegiate level.

The founders established the ODK idea—the concept that individuals representing all phases of collegiate life should collaborate with faculty and others to support the campus and community.

ODK’s mission is to honor and develop leaders, encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff and alumni and promote ODK’s leadership values of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship anbd service on college and university campuses throughout North America.

The society’s headquarters are in Lexington.

Dolan, Barnett make Dean’s List at SNHU

MANCHESTER, N.H.—Two students from Franklin County have been named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU). The fall term runs from September to December.

A minimum grade-point-average (GPA) of 3.5 is needed full-time undergraduate students is needed.

Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.

Selected are Jeremy Dolan of Moneta and Casey Barnett of Rocky Mount.

Smith is a Dean’s List student at Pennsylvania Western

CALIFORNIA, Pa.—Macy Smith of Hardy has been named to the Dean’s List at Pennsylvania Western University for the fall 2022 semester.

To make the Dean’s List, a student must earn a minimum semester grade-point-average (GPA) of 3.4 and a minimum of 12 graded credits, not including credits by proficiency examinations, incomplete grades, temporary (not reported) grades or satisfactory/unsatisfactory grades.

Smith studied at Pennsylvania Western’s Online Campus this semester.

Jamison is named to Mount St. Mary’s Dean’s List

EMMITSBURG, Md.—Jaedyn Jamison of Rocky Mount is among the 579 students who have earned Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Md.

Students who maintain a 3.4 grade-point-average (GPA) or better are eligible for this honor.

Franklin County students are recognized by Radford University

RADFORD—Franklin County students studying at Radford University presented research projects through posters or orally to an audience in the 4th Winter CARD (Creative Activites and Research Days), Nov 29 through Dec. 2, 2022.

From Franklin County are Kortnie Bernard of Rocky Mount, Jameshia Lomax of Ferrum, Cynia Taylor of Rocky Mount, Katie Davison of Moneta, Summer Flood of Rocky Mount, Victoria Stevens of Rocky Mount, Kinzie Blankenship of Boones Mill and Anthony Cobbs of Rocky Mount.

The Radford University Office of Undergraduate Research (OURS) sponsored this event.