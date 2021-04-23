Empire's retail store offers overstock cakes and product samples

Food manufacturer Empire Bakery Commissary has opened a retail store in the lobby of its headquarters on Weaver Street in Rocky Mount.

The company has created hand-decorated cakes, cookies and brownies for area retail and grocery stores since 1997. In 2010, the company relocated its headquarters from Roanoke to Rocky Mount.

At its own store, Empire will sell overstock cakes and product samples at a discounted price, as well as components that can be used for cake decorating, according to a news release. Items are posted weekly on the company’s Facebook page.

The retail store is located in the lobby of Empire’s headquarters at 515 Weaver St., Rocky Mount and is open Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 5 p.m.