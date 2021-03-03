Even through a closure and loss of volunteers, Stepping Stone continues to serve

Blake, who lives in Fredericksburg with his wife, Sophia, visits the soup kitchen regularly and stays in constant contact with kitchen manager Timothy Wright, the nonprofit’s only paid employee.

“Communication and technology make it just like being here,” Blake said.

On average, the shelter feeds about 45 people a day, Blake said. Recipients can not only pick up a hot, ready-to-eat meal, but also can receive food items to last a few days. As a partner agency of Feeding Southwest Virginia, Stepping Stone receives food donations from area stores and redistributes them to those in need.

Blake said many of the people who use Stepping Stone as a resource are employed; however, their income might not be enough to cover all of their expenses. And that’s what Stepping Stone is all about, Patterson said. “Stepping Stone was put there to help anybody in our community and to help people in need and that’s what we strive to do every day,” she said. “Nobody has to go a day without a hot meal.”

Moving forward, plans include raising funds to purchase the building the soup kitchen is currently in.