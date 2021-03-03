Even through a closure and loss of volunteers, Stepping Stone continues to serve

Throughout the pandemic, one Rocky Mount nonprofit has seemed to weather the storms of closure, lack of fundraising and loss of volunteers while continuing to serve the community.
Stepping Stone Mission of Franklin County, a soup kitchen located on North Main Street in Rocky Mount, has continued operating in spite of the challenges brought on by COVID-19.
“Stepping Stone was put there to help anybody in our community and to help people in need, and that’s what we strive to do every day,” said Joanne Patterson, the nonprofit’s founder and former president.
When the pandemic hit, the soup kitchen closed for the entire month of April, Patterson said. “We reopened the first day of May, and we’ve been open ever since.”
The reopening, however, wasn’t without changes. Instead of having a sit-down meal inside, hot meals are prepared, packaged and delivered to waiting recipients outside.
“We don’t want them to get out of their cars,” Patterson said.
Operating during a pandemic is not ideal in any scenario, especially for a nonprofit that relies on donations and fundraisers to operate.
“We have managed to get everything we needed,” Patterson said. “We were blessed that it worked out well.”
When the soup kitchen had to cancel its fundraisers, a group of volunteers opened Joanne’s Treasures thrift store last November. The shop, which is open two days a week, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., sells items such as furniture, lamps, kitchen items and appliances, home decor, knickknacks, children’s items and other home essentials at a discounted price.
“We have household items, and I think we have a very good inventory,” Patterson said.
Because of its monthlong closure and the ongoing pandemic, the nonprofit lost a lot of its regular volunteers. Some have since returned, but more are needed, Patterson said, especially to work in the thrift store.
“It’s better, but we still need a few more,” she added.
Patterson, who stepped down as president in October, now serves as an advisor to the board and its new president, her son, Rodney Blake.
Now 53, Blake was serving in the Marine Corps when his mother first opened the soup kitchen on Diamond Avenue nearly 15 years ago. He’s since retired from active duty, but still works for the military as a government employee.
As he’s been learning more about Franklin County, Blake said he’s been impressed with the community’s generosity. “Everyone is so giving — it’s amazing,” he said. “We’ve been blessed.”
Blake, who lives in Fredericksburg with his wife, Sophia, visits the soup kitchen regularly and stays in constant contact with kitchen manager Timothy Wright, the nonprofit’s only paid employee.
“Communication and technology make it just like being here,” Blake said.
On average, the shelter feeds about 45 people a day, Blake said. Recipients can not only pick up a hot, ready-to-eat meal, but also can receive food items to last a few days. As a partner agency of Feeding Southwest Virginia, Stepping Stone receives food donations from area stores and redistributes them to those in need.
Blake said many of the people who use Stepping Stone as a resource are employed; however, their income might not be enough to cover all of their expenses. And that’s what Stepping Stone is all about, Patterson said. “Stepping Stone was put there to help anybody in our community and to help people in need and that’s what we strive to do every day,” she said. “Nobody has to go a day without a hot meal.”
Moving forward, plans include raising funds to purchase the building the soup kitchen is currently in.
“We’re in our third year and still raising funds. In two years, we should probably be right where we need to be,” Blake said. “Our ultimate vision is to have a homeless shelter to house individuals who are less fortunate.”
To learn more about Stepping Stone Mission, visit the nonprofit’s Facebook page or steppingstonemission.org.