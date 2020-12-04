EYES ON THE ROAD: VDOT gathers data on area roadways

With 128,000 lane miles of roads in Virginia and an annual pavement budget of $450 million to $470 million, Virginia Department of Transportation is tasked with keeping the state’s roadways in good condition at a minimal cost.

To accomplish this mission, VDOT works with Fugro Roadware’s ARAN, an acronym for Automatic Road Analyzer. Statewide, VDOT uses eight to 10 pavement vans. The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans are equipped with protruding cameras, lasers and lights to survey the state’s roadways at normal driving speeds.

One of the vehicles was recently spotted around Franklin County, in Franklin Heights, near the Rocky Mount Kroger and at Sheetz on U.S. 220.

Tanveer Chowdhury, assistant division administrator in maintenance for VDOT in Richmond, said ARAN collects data from roadways in order to prioritize spending to best utilize department funds.

With cameras and sensors in the front and back of the vans, the smoothness, roughness and texture of roadways can be measured. Special software measures things like cracking. The severity of the cracks is analyzed for how much, depth, width and pattern. Chowdhury said that while motorists may notice just a crack, pavement engineers can determine different types of problems.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}