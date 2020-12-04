EYES ON THE ROAD: VDOT gathers data on area roadways

With 128,000 lane miles of roads in Virginia and an annual pavement budget of $450 million to $470 million, Virginia Department of Transportation is tasked with keeping the state’s roadways in good condition at a minimal cost.
To accomplish this mission, VDOT works with Fugro Roadware’s ARAN, an acronym for Automatic Road Analyzer. Statewide, VDOT uses eight to 10 pavement vans. The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans are equipped with protruding cameras, lasers and lights to survey the state’s roadways at normal driving speeds.
One of the vehicles was recently spotted around Franklin County, in Franklin Heights, near the Rocky Mount Kroger and at Sheetz on U.S. 220.
Tanveer Chowdhury, assistant division administrator in maintenance for VDOT in Richmond, said ARAN collects data from roadways in order to prioritize spending to best utilize department funds.
With cameras and sensors in the front and back of the vans, the smoothness, roughness and texture of roadways can be measured. Special software measures things like cracking. The severity of the cracks is analyzed for how much, depth, width and pattern. Chowdhury said that while motorists may notice just a crack, pavement engineers can determine different types of problems.
He said manual methodology was used before ARAN, but that with ARAN, data can be captured in a safer, faster and objective way. An index scale of 0 to 100, with 100 being highest, is used for each and every mile surveyed.
Interstate and primary roadways are analyzed every year. Secondary roads are studied once every five years. ARAN can work year-round, except when roadways are wet or snowy.
Data collection for Franklin County began Nov. 20 and is expected to end before Dec. 17, according to Jenny O’Quinn, VDOT communications manager. “Data will be collected and processed on approximately 375 miles of secondary roads in Franklin County this year,” she wrote in an email Dec. 3.
Chowdhury said VDOT has been working with Fugro Roadware’s ARAN for about 10 years. “We have been very satisfied with them,” he said. “They’ve met deadlines and prepared us for our next paving season.” He also noted the quality and accuracy of their data.
According to an online ARAN video, a land crew could survey 5 to 10 miles a day, but with ARAN, up to 300 miles can be covered in a day. While it would take 100 transportation workers to gather inventory for one year, ARAN can do it in about three months.
“This [ARAN] is a pretty objective and safe technique,” Chowdhury said. “Our objective is to figure out where the money is most needed and to get the biggest bang for the buck.”
