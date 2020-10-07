Faith Network hosts Poor Man's Supper

Faith Network is hosting the Poor Man’s Supper on Oct. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Franklin County Court House parking lot in Rocky Mount. The event is sponsored by Carter Bank & Trust.

Tickets for plates of food are $10 and will include pinto beans, fried potatoes, corn bread and peach cobbler. Due to COVID-19, dinners will be provided in a drive-thru format.

“The Franklin County community has been so supportive of us over the last three years,” said Sheila Overstreet, Faith Network’s executive director. “Due to COVID, we cannot host an indoor event, but we wanted to do something fun to thank our friends in Franklin County. All of the proceeds will go directly to Faith Network to assist individuals or families at risk of homelessness.”

Tickets are available at the Faith Network office at 335 South Main St., Rocky Mount or at www.fcfaithnetwork.org under the Events tab.

For more information, contact Sheila Overstreet, executive director, at 420-5260.