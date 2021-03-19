Falls Ridge hike features waterfall, cascades and travertine cliffs

Nothing announces the coming of spring quite like the explosion on social media of hiking posts, and this past weekend was a prime example. Hikers were out in full force enjoying the mild weather, and it’s great to see the photos posted of these hikes from across the region.
This past weekend I had friends on the trails of Grassy Hill, The Cascades and Roaring Run, just to name a few. And I saw several postings of the hottest hiking destination of 2021; the newly opened Blue Ridge Tunnel Trail in Afton. I am hoping to get the opportunity to visit this unique site soon, which showcases a mile-long tunnel hike in total darkness.
My wife, Pat, was scheduled to spend this weekend with her Mom in Ironto, allowing me an opportunity to hike a trail that I have been wanting to visit for some time. I have always had a predilection for the nature preserves in our region, and this particular preserve had somehow managed to evade a visit from me.
So after spending several hours with the family on Sunday, I grabbed my camera and headed up the valley of the North Fork of the Roanoke River to enjoy the sights of the Falls Ridge Nature Preserve. Falls Ridge is one of the many preserves in our state that is owned by The Nature Conservancy and is managed cooperatively with the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. It is on the smaller scale of most preserves, only measuring around 655 acres, but is loaded with unique attractions.
Of those attractions, I was particularly interested in seeing and photographing the waterfalls and cascades of the preserve. With the recent snow melt and rainy weather, I was hopeful to see these falls showcasing their best for me.
The entrance to Falls Ridge is off Virginia 603 (North Fork Road) about 7 miles east of Blacksburg. There you turn onto Falls Ridge Road and immediately cross a narrow wooden bridge that takes you over the North Fork River. I am not exaggerating. I would not attempt this crossing with a wide vehicle. After the river crossing, the road takes you over railroad tracks, then makes a sharp left turn on a gravel road that leads to the preserve’s parking lot.
Normally I do a ton of research before hiking any trail for the first time, including a downloaded map to serve as a guide. This time, however, I approached this trail with minimal knowledge deciding to simply find my way in an inquisitive manner.
There is a kiosk at the parking lot with a map of the property. From it, I learned that there would be two trails: a short loop called the Bradley Trail and a longer out and back called Chamberlain Trail. Together, they would measure out to be just over 3 miles. However, nothing on the trail map indicated the location of my primary interest, the 80-foot waterfall.
The trail begins as a flat path across an open field with a wooded rise to the right and a babbling creek on the left. As I approached the far end of this field, a couple was coming out of the woods toward me. I was quite tempted to stop and ask them which trail I would find the waterfalls and how long of a hike it would be to reach it.
Fortunately, I did not ask, which saved me a great deal of embarrassment. For what I discovered was that I was only about 50 yards from the waterfalls already and would look quite silly asking how far it was.
I found this to be a unique and delightful discovery. Most waterfall destinations are designed with rather lengthy and often strenuous hikes before you actually get to see the falls. The waterfalls here at Falls Ridge is a quarter-mile from the parking lot, which makes the preserve an excellent choice for folks who may not be capable of a strenuous hike or may not have enough time.
The cascading falls were truly worth the visit. There is a wooden platform overlook but it was possible and easy to hike down to its base along the creek. This happens to be a spring-fed travertine waterfall. I won’t pretend to be a geologist and explain what that means, but I will borrow an explanation from The Nature Conservancy’s website:
“The rocks in the travertine falls watershed grew steadily, as minerals and lime dissolved in the water precipitate upon them. Over thousands of years, the build-up of calcium carbonate steepened the stream’s gradient and slowly created both the waterfall and one of the largest-known exposed travertine deposits.”
In layman’s terms, it is a really cool sight. The calcium carbonate cliffs (travertine) deposited by this stream are a massive display, full of caves and evidence of a mining operation to produce burnt lime. You can investigate an old large kiln that still stands near the falls and the travertine cliffs.
The rest of the 3-mile hike was a bit anticlimactic after the initial falls and cascades. The trail is moderately difficult with one uphill trek, which takes you up and around Mill Knob. In the off season when the trees have no foliage, there are some nice views from the top across the valley.
Overall, Falls Ridge Nature Preserve does not disappoint. The waterfall, cascades and travertine cliffs are quite a spectacular display and more than worthy of a photo op and weekend excursion. If you visit, drop me a line and let me know what you think.
Enjoy this beautiful spring season in the wild.