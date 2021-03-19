Falls Ridge hike features waterfall, cascades and travertine cliffs

Of those attractions, I was particularly interested in seeing and photographing the waterfalls and cascades of the preserve. With the recent snow melt and rainy weather, I was hopeful to see these falls showcasing their best for me.

The entrance to Falls Ridge is off Virginia 603 (North Fork Road) about 7 miles east of Blacksburg. There you turn onto Falls Ridge Road and immediately cross a narrow wooden bridge that takes you over the North Fork River. I am not exaggerating. I would not attempt this crossing with a wide vehicle. After the river crossing, the road takes you over railroad tracks, then makes a sharp left turn on a gravel road that leads to the preserve’s parking lot.

Normally I do a ton of research before hiking any trail for the first time, including a downloaded map to serve as a guide. This time, however, I approached this trail with minimal knowledge deciding to simply find my way in an inquisitive manner.

There is a kiosk at the parking lot with a map of the property. From it, I learned that there would be two trails: a short loop called the Bradley Trail and a longer out and back called Chamberlain Trail. Together, they would measure out to be just over 3 miles. However, nothing on the trail map indicated the location of my primary interest, the 80-foot waterfall.