Family, friends to celebrate centenarian's birthday

With the pandemic still in full swing, many have been unable to celebrate birthdays with all their friends and family this year, but this weekend, friends and family will gather to wish 100-year-old Gladys Marie Gray a socially distant happy birthday, according to her grandson Norman Gray Sr.

Gray, who now lives in the Grassy Hill area, was known as “Red Head” in her younger days. She was born in Burnt Chimney on April 1, 1921 to the late Fannie May Woody of Roanoke (who died at 104) and John O’Tell. Omas Patterson was her stepfather who raised her from childhood. Her blended family of siblings included Ervin, Wallace, Lewis, Deborah, Kadejah, Sally, William and Kristin, who now is 94 years old.

Gray grew up on her family’s farm, and during her teenage years, she began doing “masta’s [master’s] work,” which consisted of wearing a uniform, raising white children, caring for the home, cooking and serving the homeowners and their guests. As an adult, she worked Lane’s Furniture Factory as well as Bassett Furniture.