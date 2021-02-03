Family mourns loss of pet pig

One family in the Westlake community is mourning the loss of a beloved pet after it got loose and was killed Saturday morning.

According to a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a Westlake business around 10:15 a.m. Saturday for an aggressive pig.

“The animal had bitten one customer, was aggressively pursuing other customers, and were not allowing individuals to enter/exit the business,” the release said.

However, the 2-year-old miniature potbellied pig, named Penny Sue, was a family pet, according to Leslie Pickett, whose son, Jordan, owned the animal. Penny Sue, who weighed about 50 pounds, had escaped from her home on Morewood Road and ended up at the shopping center near Westlake Corner.

“People were feeding her and talking to her,” Pickett said. “She knew the way home. She walks with people there. She’s like the neighborhood dog.”

The sheriff’s office said the deputy and other bystanders tried to corral the animal to keep it from running into traffic on Virginia 122 while also trying to locate its owner.