Farmers' market celebrates local merchants

There’s a new farmers’ market just outside of town, and owner Liz Pasley said she is excited to officially open her doors to the public.
Redwood Community Farmers’ Market celebrated its grand opening Saturday with help from other local businesses.
“Judith from Get Baked is one of my vendors and she has helped me tremendously,” Pasley said. “I also got donations of barbecue from Buddy’s BBQ and ice cream from Homestead Creamery. Another vendor of mine, Lazy Acres Farm, ran a meat special to help me kick off my grand opening. I think it’s wonderful how everyone has pitched in to help me out.”
The new farmers’ market boasts 16 local vendors selling everything from plants, produce, beef and potting soil to handmade gifts such as washcloths, candles and t-shirts.
“Everything you buy here will be local,” Pasley said. “I get all my plants, flowers and hanging baskets locally, and there’s an interesting story behind every item for sale here. That’s one thing I’m so super proud of. I’m helping 16 other people and they’re helping me.”
Many of the items found in the market are unique, making them great gifts for Mother’s Day, Pasley added. “I also plan to run special sales for Mother’s Day.”
Some of the other popular items include homemade barbecue, jellies, jams, candies and apple butter; home décor; farm-fresh eggs; baked goods; handmade jewelry, soaps, candles and horseshoe art; and CBD oils.
“There’s something for everyone here,” Pasley said.
Pasley said she had wanted to try opening a farmers’ market for a while when the building was put up for rent.
“I thought, I’ve always wanted to try it and here is my chance,” she said.
She traveled to other states and to other local farmers’ markets to get an idea of the things they sold and what their local people wanted to buy and see.
“I listened a lot to the older farmers in our neighborhoods, and they’ve guided me in the right direction and given me advice on items to carry in my store,” Pasley said.
The market opened on Easter weekend and Pasley said things have been “great, so far.”
“I went ahead and opened to see how well we’d do and I cried, it did so good,” she said. “God has really blessed me.”
The market, located at 3421 Old Franklin Turnpike in Glade Hill, is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Masks are required to shop inside the market.
More information is available on the Redwood Community Farmers’ Market Facebook page.