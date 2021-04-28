Farmers' market celebrates local merchants

“There’s something for everyone here,” Pasley said.

Pasley said she had wanted to try opening a farmers’ market for a while when the building was put up for rent.

“I thought, I’ve always wanted to try it and here is my chance,” she said.

She traveled to other states and to other local farmers’ markets to get an idea of the things they sold and what their local people wanted to buy and see.

“I listened a lot to the older farmers in our neighborhoods, and they’ve guided me in the right direction and given me advice on items to carry in my store,” Pasley said.

The market opened on Easter weekend and Pasley said things have been “great, so far.”

“I went ahead and opened to see how well we’d do and I cried, it did so good,” she said. “God has really blessed me.”

The market, located at 3421 Old Franklin Turnpike in Glade Hill, is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Masks are required to shop inside the market.

More information is available on the Redwood Community Farmers’ Market Facebook page.