Feb. 27 and March 27 will not be make-up days, superintendent says

Last week, Franklin County Public Schools emailed a two-question survey to parents, faculty and staff to gauge their thoughts about having two virtual Saturday school make-up days, one on Feb. 27 and another on March 27.

In a follow-up email on Tuesday, Superintendent Bernice Cobbs wrote that Feb. 27 and March 27 would not be designated make-up days after all.

“We are in conversation with the Office of Policy at VDOE in regard to the reasonable efforts FCPS has made to meet the 180 day or 990 hours instructional requirement. At this point in time we will not hold the virtual Saturday makeup on February 27 or March 27,” Cobbs wrote in the email. “Additionally we will not have makeup days during Spring break. Schools will be closed for students and staff April 5—9, 2021.”

Schools are, however, continuing to hold Saturday academic and internet access sessions from 9 a.m. to noon. A light breakfast and lunch are available to students. Parents are encouraged to contact their child’s school for more information and to register.