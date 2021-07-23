 Skip to main content
Feline Friday
Fireworks, domestic long hair

Every day is a reason to celebrate because Fireworks is available for adoption. She’s just a few months old and has a lot of pop in her step. She loves to play with her toys and her kitten friends. When kittens are adopted together, they can keep each other company, too. Fireworks has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Hotdog, domestic short hair

Hotdog is a fun-loving little guy with a tuxedo (black and white) coat. He’s spunky, friendly and funny. Curious about everything, this little guy loves to play with toys of all types. He also loves his kitten companions and wouldn’t mind being adopted with a friend. Hotdog has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

