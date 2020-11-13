Feline Friday

Callie, domestic short hair
Callie is a calico and tabby girl who is 8 years old. She came to the adoption center after her person died. She has had surgery on her eyelids because her lashes were inverted and irritating her eyes. She would love to be the one and only cat in a forever home. She’s been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Support Local Journalism
Auburn, domestic short hair
Auburn is a 2-year-old lovebug who wants to be cuddled and loved. She’s a good girl who doesn’t seem to mind the company of other cats, but has really kind of grown out of that crazy kitten stage of her life. She has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and is house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!