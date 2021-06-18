 Skip to main content
Feline Friday
Feline Friday

Cinna, domestic short hair

Cinna is one of the many kittens available for adoption. Like other kittens, she loves to play with toys of all types and would love to be in a forever home with one of her playmates. Cinna has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Finnick, domestic short hair

Finnick is a handsome gray and white tabby boy who, like Cinna, is as playful as they come. He feels more confident when he has another friend with him and would love to be adopted with a kitten pal. Finnick has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

