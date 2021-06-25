Feline Friday

Daphne, domestic short hair
Daphne, at 7 years old, has found herself in need of a new permanent home. It's not her fault, but she honestly would rather not be living at the adoption center. She'd rather have a wonderful, loving human to snuggle up with. She doesn't mind other cats but wants her own warm bed. She's been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Kenyon, domestic short hair
Kenyon is a sweet guy with the softest fur. He's solid white and has completely grown out of his awkward kitten stage. He's ready for a forever home that involves endless ear scratches and a safe, indoor-only home of his own. Kenyon has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.