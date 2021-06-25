 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feline Friday
0 comments

Feline Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Daphne, domestic short hair

Daphne, at 7 years old, has found herself in need of a new permanent home. It's not her fault, but she honestly would rather not be living at the adoption center. She'd rather have a wonderful, loving human to snuggle up with. She doesn't mind other cats but wants her own warm bed. She's been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Kenyon, domestic short hair

Kenyon is a sweet guy with the softest fur. He's solid white and has completely grown out of his awkward kitten stage. He's ready for a forever home that involves endless ear scratches and a safe, indoor-only home of his own. Kenyon has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Subway’s Tuna Sandwich Contains No Identifiable Tuna, According to ‘NY Times’ Test

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics