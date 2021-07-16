Feline Friday

Amelia, domestic short hair

Amelia is a young, tuxedo (black and white) kitty who, like all kittens, loves nonstop playtime with her toys and her kitten friends. Amelia would love to be adopted with another playmate so the fun doesn't have to stop. She's been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Antonio, Siamese

Antonio is a young kitten with gorgeous sea-blue eyes. He's a sweetheart who loves to play, snuggle and take long afternoon naps. He would do best in an indoor-only home where he can play safely. He's been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.