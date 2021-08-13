Feline Friday

Lemonade, domestic short hair
Lemonade is sweet, not sour! He’s a funny little guy who loves his toys and will get the “zoomies” when playing with them. He also enjoys frolicking with his kitten friends and would love to be adopted with one of them. Lemonade has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Jonah, domestic short hair
Jonah is a happy-go-lucky kitten who would love to have another kitten buddy to play with. All of the adoption center’s cats and kittens are fully vetted before they’re ready to go home. Jonah has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.