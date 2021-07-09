 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feline Friday
0 comments
Feline Friday

Feline Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Blithe, domestic short hair

Blithe is a tiny, playful girl who is mostly white with some gray patches. She’s about 2 months old and is as playful as they come. She loves her toys — feathers and jingle balls are her favorites — and her kitten friends and would enjoy being adopted with a buddy. Blithe has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Catalina, domestic medium hair

Catalina and her siblings are all now available for adoption after having been fostered. They’re all playful, fun and lovable. Catalina has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. She would love to be adopted with one of her siblings so they can continue to keep each other company.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fort Worth Shooting Leaves 8 Injured; No Suspects in Custody

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics