Feline Friday
Feline Friday

Auburn, domestic short hair

Auburn is a beautiful gray tabby girl with a easy-come, easy-go disposition. She is 2 years old and wants nothing but love and kibble from her human. She’s quiet and clean and doesn’t mind the company of other cats. Auburn has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Bookie, domestic long hair

Bookie is a handsome orange tabby boy with the softest fur ever. He keeps himself well-groomed and enjoys taking long winter naps in a sunny window. He’s been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. Now all he is wishing for is his permanent forever home.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

