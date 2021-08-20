Feline Friday

Accent, domestic short hair

Accent is an adorable calico and tortoiseshell kitten. With silky soft fur and a love for all things play, Accent would make a great addition to a home with another young cat or kitten, or would love to be adopted with another kitten. Accent has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Zeus, snowshoe

Zeus doesn’t know he’s special, but he really is. The breed snowshoe originated in the 1960s in the U.S. when a Siamese breeder’s cat gave birth to three kittens with white paws. Zeus is a good boy who’s looking for a loving forever home with a soft bed and a full food bowl. Zeus has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.