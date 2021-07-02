Feline Friday

Billie, domestic short hair

Billie is a tiny orange and white kitten who is ready for adoption. She loves to play with toys and her kitten friends, so a companion kitten would be ideal for her. Billie has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Barangan, domestic short hair

Barangan is a handsome tuxedo kitten with unique black and white markings on his fur. He’s full of spunk and loves to play as kittens do. He would love a new home with one of his many kitten friends. He’s been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.