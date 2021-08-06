Feline Friday

Lil Lady, domestic short hair

Lil Lady is only 1 year old and is still the playful kitten that she should be. An untreated eye infection reduced her vision to one eye, but she doesn’t let that hold her back from endless playtime with her cat and kitten friends. Lady has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Larry, domestic short hair

Shy at first, Larry will act like he’s wary of people, but in reality, he really loves attention. It just takes him a minute to warm up to a new person. Larry loves cuddles and playing with his siblings. He’s about 9 weeks old and would love to go to a forever home with one of his friends to stay entertained. He’s been neutered, microchipped, house trained and vaccinated.