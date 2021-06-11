 Skip to main content
Feline Friday
Feline Friday

Butler, domestic short hair

Butler is an 8-year-old tuxedo kitty. He has his front paws declawed so he would need an indoor-only home. He gets along with other cats and loves to be petted. He’s been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Mama Pumpkin, domestic short hair

Mama Pumpkin is a young orange tabby who is searching for her own forever home. She’s sweet and like other orange tabby cats, has a unique personality all her own. Mama has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

