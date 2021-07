Monkey, domestic medium hair

Monkey is a youngster who is as handsome as he is playful. Monkey gets along with all ages of cats and kittens. He’s been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Mellow Yellow, domestic long hair

Orange tabbies like Mellow Yellow have a distinct personality, and this guy is the best! He gets along with other cats, but would prefer an indoor-only home to keep him safe. Mellow has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.