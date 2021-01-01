Feline Friday

Bella, domestic short hair

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It’s surprising that a forever family hasn’t scooped up beautiful Bella yet. At just 1 year old, she’s a fun little girl who loves to play and cuddle with her person. She’s a gorgeous dark gray with stunning green eyes. Bella has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Amy Lee, domestic short hairDainty Amy Lee is an 18-month-old gray tabby girl with pretty markings on her fur. She doesn’t mind the company of other cats and spends her days hanging out and taking naps in the sun. Amy Lee has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.