Feline Friday

Mick isn’t sure about the world around her just yet. She needs some reassurance that humans are inherently good and have her best interests at heart. Mick is a pretty, dilute gray tabby girl. She loves toys, including balls that jingle and feathers to chase. She has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. She might like to be adopted with a kitten friend to help boost her confidence.

Handsome and debonair are just two of the many adjectives that can be used to describe Little Man. He has dark gray fur with a white patch on his chest. He is considered the quiet type of cat who asks for nothing more than a soft bed and a bowl full of food. Little Man doesn’t mind the company of other cats. He’s also been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.