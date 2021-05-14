Feline Friday

Chico, domestic short hair

Black cats were once worshiped because they were thought to bring good luck to their owners. Chico is no exception. At 2 years old, Chico has a lot of love to give a lucky person who gives him a safe, loving home. Chico also doesn’t mind the company of other cats. He’s been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

CC, Siamese Anyone who sees CC in the cat room will find her tucked away in her bed asleep. At 7 years old, she’s outgrown crazy kitten antics and is happy to hang out with humans cuddled up warmly. She also doesn’t mind the company of other cats. CC has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.