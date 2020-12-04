Feline Friday

Ale, domestic short hair
Shy at first, Ale is a curious kitty with pretty orange and white fur. He has the cutest eyes and is quite playful with his toys. He would love to be adopted with one of his kitten friends. Ale has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Brak, domestic
short hairBrak is a handsome gray tabby and white kitten who is lovable and spunky. To ensure he has a smooth transition into a new home, he would love to be adopted with another kitten. Brak has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.
