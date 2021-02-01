Felony charge added against former Rocky Mount officers who were at Capitol

A federal grand jury has added a felony to the charges faced by two former Rocky Mount police officers who posed for a selfie inside the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riot.

A new federal indictment charges Jacob Fracker, 29, of Rocky Mount and Thomas “T.J.” Robertson, 47, of Ferrum with one count each of obstruction of an official proceeding as well as aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and disorderly conduct in the Capitol.

The obstruction charge is a felony with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Entering and remaining in a restricted building and disruptive conduct in a restricted building are misdemeanors that carry a maximum penalty of a year's incarceration. Disorderly conduct in the Capitol, a petty offense, carries a maximum of six months.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Information available in federal court documents Monday did not indicate when the next hearing for the men will take place.

In a selfie that Fracker took inside the Capitol Crypt — which was later posted on social media — Fracker is making an obscene gesture. Robertson is pointing at Fracker while holding a wooden pole.