Female held without bond in robbery
Female held without bond in robbery

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 44-year-old woman and charged her with robbery of a business, according to a news release from Sgt. Megan Patterson. Shirley Kina- Darath Sigmon was taken into custody at 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 25 and is being held without bond.

The sheriff’s office released additional information Nov. 25 about a robbery that occurred on Nov. 21 around 7 p.m. at Old Kingery’s Store at 3375 Grassy Hill Road.

Surveillance video showed the suspect’s vehicle was parked at the entrance to the Uttermost Corporation next to the store, Patterson said.

A suspect, who was believed to be a white female, entered the store, approached the counter and demanded cash, Patterson said in a previous news release. The suspect was wearing a red Atlanta Braves shirt, a dark hoodie, a dark bandana and leggings.

Shirley Kina-Darath Sigmon

 COURTESY of FRANKLIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
COVID-19 update

At press time, Virginia Department of Health reported 1,450 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 53 hospitalizations and 13 deaths.

