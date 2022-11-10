Ferrum alumnus to give Veterans Day keynote

FERRUM — Army Lt. Col. Derek R. Baird is the keynote speaker for Friday’s annual Veteran’s Day ceremony, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. in Vaughan Chapel at Ferrum College.

The program is open to the community.

Baird is a Ferrum alumnus (Class of 1996) and a student at the United States Army War College.

“For the past several years, we’ve set ourselves apart as an institution that cares for and supports our military veterans,’’ said Ferrum Vice President for Institutional Advancement Wilson Paine.

“In 2019, we estbalished the Craddock Veterans Lounge on the upper floor of Stanley Library and in 2021, we announced an endowed a scholarship to support military veterans and/or their dependents.

“This year, we’re happy to welcome such an accomplished alumnus as Lieutenant Baird to be the keynote speaker for our Veterans Day ceremony,’’ Paine said.

Baird enlisted in the military in 1997 and was selected for Officiers Candidate School (OCS). He received his commission as a Second Lieutenant in the Field Artillery in 2000.

Baird was sent to Fort Hood, Texas, then deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Following the career course, Baird returned to Fort Hood where he served as a 2-4 CAV Task Force Fire Support Officier and the Commander of Battery Alpha 1-82 FA from where he deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2006-2008.

His next assignment took him to the National Training Center where he served on the Tarantula and War teams as an Observer/Controller-Trainer.

Following the U.S. Army Command and Saff College, Baird served as the 3rd Infantry Division’s Deputy Chief of Fires, then deployed to Afghanistan and served as the 1-9 FA and 3ID Division Artillery Operations Officers.

Next, Baird served as the joint Fire Support Officer for the first German-Netherlands Corps, a NATO Rapid Deployable Corps.

Next, he returned to Fort Hood as the Commander of the 3rd Battalion, 16th Field Artillery Regement Battalion deploying is Battalion to Europe as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

Baird, who is married, holds a Bachelor of Science in biology from Ferrum and a Master of Science in administration from Central Michigan University.