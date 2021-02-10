Ferrum announces dual degree agreement with Appalachian School of Law

Ferrum College and Appalachian School of Law recently announced they have entered into an agreement that will provide Ferrum students with an accelerated pathway to a career in the legal field.

The program, known as a 3-plus-3 Dual Degree Agreement, will allow students to enroll at ASL after three years as an undergraduate at Ferrum College. Ferrum students will receive their bachelor’s degree after completing their first year of law school at ASL, and will then receive a law degree two years later. This can allow graduates to begin working in the legal field in less time and with less expense.

Admission to ASL is guaranteed for Ferrum students as long as they are on track to receive their bachelor’s degree by the end of the semester after application to ASL, maintain a minimum cumulative 3.0 grade point average, and earn an LSAT score equal to or exceeding 150.

“Our partnership with Appalachian School of Law is a natural fit,” said Ferrum College President David Johns. “ASL’s mission of providing community leaders and community advocates builds upon the work we do, and this partnership is one more way for Ferrum College to serve our students, our community and our region.”