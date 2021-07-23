Ferrum College cites 30% increase in giving; finishes fiscal year with more than $2.5 million raised

FERRUM - Ferrum College raised more than $2.5 million this fiscal year (July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021), surpassing last year’s total by more than $600,000.

In addition to the increase in overall fundraising, the college is also citing an uptick in its Arthur Society members, its leadership giving society for individuals and businesses who contribute more than $1,000 annually.

For the second consecutive year, Ferrum experienced record-breaking fundraising for athletics by raising more than $128,000.

With more than 1,000 donations (a 10% increase from last year’s giving), the Ferrum Fund raised more than $385,000 in unrestricted dollars, which will be used to develop new academic programs programs, support scholarships and provide student research opportunities.

In addition to athletics and the Ferrum Fund, the college raised more than $500,000 for scholarships and more than $560,000 (including the endowment) for the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum.

“Our college faced unusual and uncertain circumstances during the 2020-21 academic year,” said President David Johns. “This year’s success can be attributed to individuals who were encouraged by Ferrum’s response to COVID-19, our unwavering commitment to our students, and to our vision for the future.