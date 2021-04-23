Ferrum College placed on brief lockdown Wednesday

Ferrum College was on lockdown for nearly two hours Wednesday after a report of a shot fired at Hillcrest Apartments on the northern side of campus around 1:30 p.m.

The lockdown also triggered a Code Red alert to residents from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office about the heavy law enforcement presence around the college. In an email to parents and students, Franklin County Public Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs said nearby Ferrum Elementary School had been placed on a “soft lockdown.”

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Megan Huston said the sheriff’s office was assisting campus police with the investigation.

Nearly two hours later, at 3:17 p.m., “Ferrum College campus police have issued an all-clear notice,” Jamie Campbell, a Ferrum spokesperson, wrote in an email. “No injuries have been reported.”

The incident is under investigation, Campbell said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ferrum College Police at 365-4444.