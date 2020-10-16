Ferrum College study confirms zebra mussel infestation unlikely

According to the study, the temperature of the lake was 82 degrees or more during the summer months when tested. That temperature exceeds the upper limits that support zebra mussel survival at a time when zebra mussel spawning and larval development are highest.

“It looks like the water may be a little too warm for them,” Britton said of summer temperatures at the lake.

Those summer months also show a sharp reduction in calcium levels in the lake that is necessary in shell development for zebra mussels. The level of calcium in the lake drastically drop from May to August — the months when the mussels need it the most.

Calcium levels fell from a high of 22.5 parts per million in March to 7.73 ppm the following month during the time testing was done for the study. Levels hit a low of 4.36 ppm in August before jumping back to 22.3 ppm in October.

According to the study, calcium concentrations of between 12 to 19 ppm were seen as an optimal range for zebra mussel growth in North American populations. While the lake is at or above that minimum range for several months out of the year in the study, it is far below it during much of the summer.