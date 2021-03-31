Ferrum College to host in-person graduation May 1

Ferrum College announced last week that it will host its 105th commencement ceremony in-person at Adams Stadium on May 1.

In a news release, the college said it follow Gov. Ralph Northam’s guidance that allows for a limited number of guests to attend outdoor graduations.

“We are looking forward to celebrating our 2021 graduates during an in-person commencement ceremony this May,” Ferrum President David Johns said in the release. “These students have made Ferrum College history by overcoming enormous challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is their time to shine.”

Each of the 165 graduates, including current seniors and the first graduates of Ferrum’s psychology masters degree and EdS programs, will be allowed up to four guests based on Northam’s order that allows outdoor events at 30 percent of the venue capacity, the release said. The event also will be live-streamed.

This year’s keynote speaker will be New York Times’ bestselling author Jeff Selingo, who has written about higher education for more than two decades. His latest book, “Who Gets In & Why: A Year Inside College Admissions,” was published in September 2020.

The college also announced it will not host a baccalaureate and candlelight ceremony this year; however, an academic awards ceremony will be held April 16.