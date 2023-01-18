Ferrum College students honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on his birthday Monday night by packaging meals to feed hungry families in Franklin County. Healthy cinnamon oatmeal breakfasts are to be distributed through area food banks. Director of Student Activities Justin Muse, who oversaw the project said there was a need “because of the food insecurities that many are facing in our community and beyond. I’m glad that we (were) able to have such an event that will impact our local community directly.’’
FERRUM CONDUCTS SERVICE PROJECT ON MLK DAY
