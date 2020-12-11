Ferrum donors contribute $56,000 during GivingTuesday

Ferrum College recently raised $56,786 from more than 260 donors on Dec. 1 as part of its GivingTuesday initiative.

Created in 2012, GivingTuesday has become a worldwide movement to encourage people to do good by donating, collaborating and celebrating generosity, according to the GivingTuesday website.

As part of this year’s event, Ferrum participated in a two-part challenge issued by the Jessie Ball duPont Fund. If the college raised at least $25,000, the fund would match it with another $25,000. Additionally, if at least 200 people made donations through the college’s website on GivingTuesday, the fund would give another $25,000, for a total of $50,000 for Ferrum.

Ferrum met both requirements to receive the combined $50,000 in challenge gifts, bringing the total amount raised to $106,786.

“This GivingTuesday was another reminder of the generosity and overwhelming support Ferrum receives from its alumni, faculty, staff and friends,” said Ferrum President David Johns. “The impact of Tuesday’s gifts will be felt for years to come.”

According to its website, the Jessie Ball duPont Fund “is committed to creating communities of belonging for the people, organizations and places that [philanthropist, businesswoman, and community steward] Jessie Ball duPont knew and loved.”