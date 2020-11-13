Ferrum educator earns recognition in Who's Who

A Ferrum educator was named to the latest Marquis Who’s Who biographical dictionary.

With more than 38 years in education, Johnnie Mae Shields was recognized recently for her dedication to education. For 20 years, Shields worked in Rockingham County Schools as a teacher and an administrator. She joined Franklin County Public Schools in 2006 and retired last year. She currently serves as a substitute teacher and a tutor.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Winston-Salem State University and a master’s degree in education leadership and administration from Appalachian State University.

Shields said she attributes her success to her “love of children, understanding, compassion and belief that all children can be successful when given equal opportunity and provided with environments conducive to learning for all.”

Shields, who is married with five children, stays active in her community as a volunteer with Neighbors Helping Neighbors kitchen and is a member of the Ferrum Fire Department Auxiliary and Ferrum Rescue Squad.