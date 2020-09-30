Ferrum man dies in crash Tuesday afternoon

A Ferrum man has died after a single vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon, according to Sgt. Rick Garletts of Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 3:05 p.m. on Sept 29 on Virginia 623, 1.5 miles north of Virginia 605 in Franklin County.

A 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Cary Daniel Woody, 54, of Ferrum, was traveling north on Virginia 623, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, ran over a retaining wall and overturned, Garletts said in a news release.

Woody, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation.