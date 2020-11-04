Ferrum to host annual Empty Bowls event Nov. 15

Ferrum College is hosting a free, modified Empty Bowls event on Nov. 15 from noon to 4 p.m. in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room in Franklin Hall on campus.

Handcrafted bowls will be available for $15 each, and works of art from the Blue Ridge Potters Guild and other local artists will be available for purchase in a “set price” silent auction.

Proceeds from the event support Panther Packs, a program at Ferrum Elementary School that sends qualifying children home for the weekend with backpacks stocked with nutritious, non-perishable food.

Registration is required for one of eight 20-minute time slots. Each time slot will feature different bowls. Only 20 guests will be allowed to view the bowls and artwork in the room at one time.

Tickets are free, and no advance purchase is required. To register, visit ferrum.edu.