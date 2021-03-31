 Skip to main content
Ferrum's class of 2020 to have in-person graduation
Ferrum's class of 2020 to have in-person graduation

Ferrum College announced Tuesday afternoon that it will host an in-person commencement celebration for its 2020 graduates.

The event will be held April 30 at 6 p.m. preceding the college's commencement for the class of 2021 scheduled for May 1. Last year's graduation was held virtually to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Class of 2020 graduates participating in this year’s commencement exercise, which will be held outdoors in Adams Stadium, may invite up to four guests to attend.

To participate, class of 2020 graduates must register by April 28. A link to the registration is available at www.ferrum.edu.

