Festive Fridays is coming to Rocky Mount

While Christmas in 2020 might look different, it’s not completely canceled, according to community leaders.

After Come Home to a Franklin County Christmas and the Franklin County Christmas Parade were canceled, organizers, including Beth Simms, Rocky Mount’s cultural and economic development director, and Donna Wray, president of the Community Partnership, had been exploring ways to spread holiday cheer.

Starting Dec. 4, Festive Fridays will be held over three consecutive Fridays, from 3 to 8 p.m., to get folks in the holiday spirit and encourage local shopping.

“We encourage everyone to come out,” Wray said. “We just don’t want them to come out in huge numbers all at once.”

Simms estimated that about 80% of businesses, both in uptown and downtown, have signed on to participate. “Every business will kind of be doing their own thing,” she said.

In addition, Sycamore Springs Berry Farm will be at the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market selling trees and wreaths, Simms said.

Businesses will be encouraged to decorate their storefront windows and participate in the white light campaign spearheaded by Community Partnership.