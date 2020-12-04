Festive Fridays kicks off tonight

It’s beginning to look like Christmas as holiday decorations are popping up around Rocky Mount just before tonight’s Festive Fridays.

The event, organized by the Town of Rocky Mount and the Community Partnership, will be held over the next three Fridays in lieu of Come Home to a Franklin County Christmas, which was canceled due to COVID-19.

“We’ve got a few little venues that you can stop and take pictures with,” said Donna Wray, president of the Community Partnership.

A mailbox where letters can be mailed to Santa has been set up along Franklin Street in front of BloomingDeals. Wray said if children include a self-addressed stamped envelope with their letters to Santa, he can send a response.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Santa will be parked in his sleigh at the clock tower near the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market to wave at the children.

And shoppers who spot an Elf on the Shelf — there will be three, Berry, Merry and Bright, placed at different businesses — should take an “elfie selfie” and post the photos to social media for a chance to win prizes.