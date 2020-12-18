 Skip to main content
Final Festive Fridays is tonight
A youngster poses for a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus during the Dec. 11 Festive Fridays at the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market.

 Photo by JOE BARATY

Tonight is the third and final night of Festive Fridays, an event organized by the Town of Rocky Mount and the Community Partnership.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be parked in a sleigh at the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market to allow children an opportunity to talk to them and have their pictures taken.

Berry, Merry and Bright (Elf on a Shelf) will be placed at different businesses for shoppers to spot and take an “elfie selfie” for a chance to win prizes.

Tonight’s theme is for shoppers to dress as their favorite Christmas character. Shoppers also are encouraged to wear their masks and keep socially distanced from others.

The event will be held from 3 to 8 p.m.

A list of participating businesses and more information is available on the Festive Fridays event page on Facebook.

