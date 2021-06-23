Fire destroys family home in Bones Mill

BOONES MILL - Emergency personnel responded to a fire in the 300 block of Rolling Hill Drive in Boones Mill early Monday morning, according to a news release from Franklin County Department of Public Safety.

Upon arrival, first responding units "discovered a single-story brick ranch residential structure with heavy smoke and flames visible,'' the release said.

Additional resources from neighboring stations were requested, and it took about 1 1/2 hours to contain the fire, according to the release.

Crews were on the scene "throughout the morning extinguishing hot spots,'' the release said.

Officials said the residence was not occupied "at the time of the first and there wee no reported injuries.''

The structure is valued at $170,000 and has been deemed "a total loss,'' the release said.

The cause of the fire "remains under investigation,'' by the Fire Marshals Office of Franklin County and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the release said.