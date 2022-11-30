First annual contest winners are cited

Winners from the first annual Can You Build a Snowman? contest, sponsored by Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation, are Franklin County Circuit Court (Business Overall), Franklin County Girl Scouts (Non-profit Overall) and Sontag Elementary (School Overall).

Family/Individual winners are Mary Lynch-Pinckard (first place), Lillie Hodges (second place) and Diane Meeks Family (third place),

Winners were presented their awards Friday at the are invited to the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on the front lawn of the Franklin County Courthouse.

The ceremony was sponsored by the recreation department and Community Partnership for Revitalization (CPR).

Chill Festival winners are crowned

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE - The team from Susan Balderson - State Farm Insurance claimed the top prize in the 19th annual Chilli and Craft Festival, which took place earlier this month at Bridgewater Plaza.

Balderson’s team won first place for Best Chilli in blind judging, determined based on taste, consistency, aroma, color and bite, according to Erin Stanley, member relations and events director for the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce - which organizes the event.

Smokin’ on the Lake took second place, while Lake Haven Trailer Park finished third.

Also, Lake Haven won the Showmanship Award, decorating its booth in bright pink and wearing matching t-shirts.

Drifter’s was the winner of the People’s Choice Award for best tasting chilli.

More than 1,600 people enjoyed tastings from 14 cooker teams.

Art show winners are honored

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE - Winners from the 33rd annual Smith Mountain Arts Council Art Show have been honored.

The first-place winners in each category received a $100 prize.

Best in Show: Patricia T. Carr, Watrcolor, Hope Chest.

Oil Painting: Lynda Young, Ballon Lady, first place; MJ Thomas, First Blush, second place; Denise Swayne, Good Morning, Merit.

Acrylic Painting: Beth Rodgers, Bumblebee on Beebalm Blossom, first place; Patti M. Jones, Emerging Spring, second place; William J. England, Lord Chesterfield, Merit.

Judith Cain Memorial Awards: Drew DeNeal, Potts Mountain, Catawba VA and Shelly LaTreill, Stained Glass Sculpture, Tribute.

People’s Choice Award: Mary Geihsler, pastel, Aussie.

Artist Choice Award: Beth Rodgers, Acrylic, Bumblebee on Beebalm Blossom.​